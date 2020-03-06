Delhi violence: Ex-SC judges meet displaced families

The former judges examine a house in Shiv Vihar. (Express Photo) The former judges examine a house in Shiv Vihar. (Express Photo)

Three former Supreme Court judges visited riot-hit areas in Northeast Delhi Thursday evening to meet victims of the violence.

Former Justices A K Patnaik, Kurian Joseph and Vikramjit Sen visited Shiv Vihar and later met displaced families at the relief camp in Mustafabad’s Eidgah.

While Justice Joseph said that their visit was out of “concern”, Justice Patnaik said that they were there to “collect first-hand information” about the riots.

At Shiv Vihar, the judges began by visiting the Auliya mosque which had been torched during the riots.

“What happened to the people who lived in the building,” asked Justice Joseph, to which he was told that most victims are either living with relatives, in relief camps or have returned to their villages.

Both the Delhi HC and the Supreme Court have been hearing pleas seeking FIRs against four BJP leaders for hate speech.

“The courts are too far away from what is happening on the ground. It has to have first-hand information and someone needs to come with complete concrete facts,” said Justice Patnaik, on criticism of the courts’ handling of the current situation.

Before leaving, Justice Patnaik observed, “It does appear to be the case that there has been targeted attacks on Muslims” adding that, “There has been a lot of property damage but it is very difficult to ascertain how it happened and who is responsible”.

