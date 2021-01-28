Delhi violence: Cong says conspiracy with govt help, CPM alleges agents with ruling party links

Thousands of farmers broke barriers, clashed with police and entered New Delhi from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort on Republic Day.

A day after the violence in Delhi during the tractor rally, the Congress on Wednesday claimed it was a “concerted conspiracy aided and abetted” by the government to malign the farmers’ movement. The party also demanded the sacking of Home Minister Amit Shah, arguing that there was a huge security and intelligence failure.

The CPI(M) also said the incidents were the “handiwork of agent provocateurs, some with links to the ruling party”, and argued that the incidents cannot detract the focus from the main demand of the farmers of repealing the three laws.

The CPI asked the government not to be rigid but be realistic and reasonable to accept demands of the farmers.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala told the media: “A concerted conspiracy aided and abetted by the Modi government took place to malign the entire farmers’ movement. A set of people with a pre-meditated motive of violence and who have nothing to do with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, they were permitted to enter the premises of Red Fort…climb on to its columns and put a flag there. This is sacrilege, unacceptable and those who did it…Deep Sidhu and gang….they have been seen in the past with the Prime Minister and the Home Minister…ample evidence of which is available now in public domain,”

He said that instead of arresting them there itself they were permitted to go back.

Demanding Shah’s sacking, Surjewala said, “This is the second time in less than a year that under Amit Shah’s leadership Delhi has been pushed to the brink of unabated, unchecked and uncontrolled violence. Did Shah and intelligence agencies not know about the open declaration made in the last 24 to 48 hours by these violent and anti-social elements who segregated themselves from the farmers and expressed their desire to go up to the Red Fort?”

The senior Congress leader also said, “What was Shah doing? What were the intelligence agencies doing? Were they sleeping? How can police remain mute spectators as 500 to 700 people occupy the Red Fort…”

Extending solidarity and support to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s decision to continue the stir, the CPI(M) Politburo said, “the untoward incidents that occurred cannot detract the focus from the main demand. These incidents, handiwork of agent provocateurs, some with links to the ruling party, have been denounced by the entire farmers’ movement. At the same time, even on the agreed routes for the tractor parade, the police obstructed by resorting to lathi charges and tear gassing at various places, provoking naturally an angry reaction. Such police actions cannot be condoned.”