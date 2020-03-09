Two families in Delhi with little in common share a problem: Burnt homes

Mahender whose home was destroyed in Shiv Vihar. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Mahender whose home was destroyed in Shiv Vihar. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

“Maaf kijiye, aapke baithne ke liye koi kursi nahi hai,” said an apologetic Naimuddin (45) seated on the remnants of what was once his home in Shiv Vihar. It was as if the earth had rumbled on the night of February 25 and swallowed Naimuddin’s belongings of 10 years — a gas stove, a mini-fridge, a TV still in its box and his parchun ki dukaan.

Naimuddin can’t fathom how anyone can destroy a house, made of brick and mortar, like this. “The roof is missing, just imagine how long the fire would have raged for,” he said, as he sat on the boulders next to his wife Reshma (35) on Saturday afternoon. Before the sun sets, it will be time to return to their four children, who have made the Eidgah relief camp in Mustafabad their home for an indefinite period of time.

Less than a kilometre away at Shiv Vihar Tiraha, Kamlesh Singh Uppal (66) stared at a similar heap of rubble — a wash basin covered in soot, a burnt almirah, the skeleton of a folding bed, and a ceiling fan with missing blades. The 2-BHK house where she stayed with her husband Mahender (71), their son, his wife and their one-year-old child was burnt down and plundered by a mob late evening on February 25.

“Three years ago, we added another floor and refurbished the house when our son got married. It’s all gone now… Jab laut kar ghar pehli baar dekha, rona aa gaya, zindagi ki kamaai khatam ho gayi,” said Kamlesh. The couple spent the first few nights at their daughter’s house in Bhajanpura, and the last three nights at their neighbour Sunita Tomar’s house in the same lane.

Reshma and Naimuddin said that if they had any relatives in the city, they too would have sought refuge there instead of sleeping on rain-soaked mattresses at the relief camp. “We are wearing second-hand clothes donated by strangers, I haven’t taken a shower in 10 days… There is nothing to take back to the camp from here for the kids… their clothes, books… everything is ash,” said Naimuddin, as three students from Delhi School of Social Work handed over fresh towels, slippers, undergarments, and sanitary napkins to the family.

Back at the Tomar house, Kamlesh too was dressed in a set of borrowed clothes: “My daughter-in-law borrowed this suit for me… I was feeling cold, so our neighbour Sunita gave me her sweater and shawl. My granddaughter who turned a year old in December is wearing hand-me-downs… Rona aata hai.”

With homes that have turned to rubble, both families are unsure of the next step and unable to come to terms with the displacement. “We don’t know how long we can stay at the camp, people have suggested we take up a room on rent till we receive our compensation to rebuild the house… But our account has just Rs 300-400,” said Reshma. She has filled the form for compensation but is yet to receive money. Naimuddin said, “Sometimes someone hands Rs 100-200. It helps. But I won’t be able to get back on my feet this way.”

Even as Kamlesh recalled walking into the lane for the first time after her house was burnt down, her husband Mahender kept quiet. Uneasy in borrowed clothes, he teared up when his wife recalled how they spent their life’s savings on the house. “We received Rs 25,000 compensation… we’ll start everything from scratch at this age,” he said, dejectedly. Mahender drives a Vikram auto for a living.

On February 23, as it was a Sunday, the couple went to visit their elder son in East Delhi’s Krishna Nagar. “We couldn’t return home for days after that… my daughter-in-law was stuck at home alone with the child, she would cry on the phone. She sought refuge at the neighbour’s and on February 25 at 5 am, police accompanied her husband and rescued her. Hours later, our house was burnt down,” said Kamlesh.

For days, Kamlesh and Mahender had little idea about the extent of damage as the neighbours refused to divulge details over the phone. Tomar said, “How could I tell them that nothing was left over the phone? I didn’t have the heart to do that.”

Naimuddin and Reshma, however, knew exactly what was lost as neighbours who returned to the lane days after shot videos of their home. “They showed us the videos… On the night we left, we couldn’t carry anything with us. We thought we would return when things calmed down and pick up some clothes, money, eatables,” said Naimuddin.

On February 25, the couple and their children left home around 9-9.30 pm when sounds of cylinders bursting in a lane nearby reached them. “Jaan hatheli pe rakh kar nikle, sab jagah andhera tha aur aag thi… We reached Johripur where some people told us we shouldn’t walk in the middle of the road and suggested we bend our knees and walk close to the Johripur puliya… goli lagne ka darr tha. 10 feet seemed like 10 kilometres,” said Naimuddin.

Once the sun sets, both Reshma and Kamlesh will check on their children and sleep on borrowed beds, in borrowed clothes. “Neend kahan aati hai… apna ghar toh apna hota hai,” said Reshma, a sentiment that Kamlesh, a stranger to her, echoed.

