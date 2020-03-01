Delhi violence: Body charred, man identified by foot mark

Anwar’s brother Salim outside the GTB mortuary. (Express photo: Astha Saxena) Anwar’s brother Salim outside the GTB mortuary. (Express photo: Astha Saxena)

For Salim Qassar (51), the only way to identify his brother’s body was a mark on his foot. Outside the mortuary of GTB Hospital on Saturday, Salim said his brother Anwar (58) was assaulted and burnt alive by a mob outside their residence in Shiv Vihar on Tuesday.

Salim, who lived near his brother’s residence, claimed he saw a group of men enter their lane in Shiv Vihar. Sensing danger, he fled from his house with his wife and seven children to take refuge at a Hindu neighbour’s home. He said that as he hid inside, he saw the mob kill his brother.

“Rooh kaanp gayi thi meri, sab bachche rone lage (I was shocked, the children were crying). I helplessly saw my brother get killed,” he said.

As Salim and his family hid, Anwar’s body was taken to GTB Hospital. Salim said they reached the morgue later, and the only way left to identify the charred body was a mark on the foot, the nails and cracked heels.

Anwar, who owned a poultry farm, leaves behind his wife and a married daughter. Ever since his son-in-law lost his eyesight four years ago, Anwar had been taking care of his daughter’s family too.

Salim said that as he waited inside his neighbour’s home, they suggested he and his family put a tilak and wear a saffron scarf before eventually stepping out when the violence subsided.

“My home, my vehicle, it’s all burnt down. My daughter was to get married in April; everything is lost,” said Salim..

