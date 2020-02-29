Don’t preach us raj dharma: BJP hits out at Congress

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said several Congress leaders had supported granting citizenship to persecuted minorities from other countries. (File Photo) Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said several Congress leaders had supported granting citizenship to persecuted minorities from other countries. (File Photo)

WHILE THE BJP said on Friday that it didn’t approve of provocative statements made by some of its leaders, it accused the Congress of instigating the violence in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, senior party leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said: “Yesterday, the Congress went to the President, and is now teaching us raj dharma. Sonia Gandhi, please don’t preach us raj dharma; your record is full of twists and turns”.

On Thursday, a Congress delegation, led by Sonia, met President Ram Nath Kovind and submitted a memorandum demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation for “abdication of duty” during the communal violence in northeast Delhi. Sonia had also reminded the Centre of its raj dharma, and the need to protect people of all faiths.

Prasad said several Congress leaders had supported granting citizenship to persecuted minorities from other countries. “How have all of them done a volte face now? What kind of raj dharma is that,” he said.

He accused the Congress of making provocative statements on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. “During your rally at Ramlila Maidan, you said is paar aur us paar ki ladai hai (fight to the finish). If this is not provocation, what is? A statement like this means moving away from the Constitutional path,” he said.

“Congress leaders went to Shaheen Bagh and one of them called Modi ji a murderer. They were standing by people who chanted ‘Jinnah wali azadi’. Whatever happened in Delhi should not have happened; provocative statements were made. But this was a time for peace, not for politics. In the name of raj dharma, an attempt is being made to provoke people,” he said.

“The BJP condemns the politicking by the Congress party on such a sensitive issue, when we should all be talking about peace,” he said.

Asked about the provocative remarks made by BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Prasad said the Home Minister had already “clarified” the party’s position, and the top BJP brass did not consider these comments appropriate.

“They have not approved of their remarks… If very senior leaders have disapproved of these statements publicly, I think it means a lot. The party, with its own internal system, will surely respond to these situations,” he said.

He said the police were looking into these statements, and the matter was sub-judice.

