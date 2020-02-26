As violence spirals in northeast Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah to bring in Army

A group shouts slogans during a clash between two groups at Khajoori-Bhajanpura road in New Delhi on Tuesday (Praveen Khanna) A group shouts slogans during a clash between two groups at Khajoori-Bhajanpura road in New Delhi on Tuesday (Praveen Khanna)

As death toll due to violence in parts of northeast Delhi reached 20, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the services of the Indian Army should be pressed in to bring the situation under control. Adding that the situation in the capital in “alarming,” the chief minister said that he is writing to Home Minister Amit Shah asking that the Army be called in.

“Situation is alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, is unable to control the situation and instil confidence. The army should be called in and curfew should be imposed in the rest of the affected areas immediately. I am writing to the Home Minister to this effect,” tweeted Kejriwal.

For the Army to be called in, a formal request has to be made by the District Magistrate of the affected area. In Delhi, the revenue department, and hence the District Magistrate, is under the Delhi government. No request had been made till yesterday, Delhi government officials confirmed.

Kejriwal’s tweet came a day after he had suggested he had faith in the Centre’s handling of the situation following a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah. In the meeting, the home minister had expressed confidence in Delhi Police and officials ruled out calling the Army. The issue of inadequate strength of forces was raised but Shah assured all necessary requirement of forces was being fulfilled.

On Tuesday, AAP leader Atishi had tweeted: “Violence and arson has been continuing for 48 hours now. Police, civilians, Hindus, Muslims are injured in large numbers. At least 10 people have died. If police are unable to maintain law and order, why is Amit Shah not imposing curfew? Why is the Army not being called in?”

The Centre has rushed 25 extra companies of paramilitary forces but also put on the ground 1,000 personnel from Delhi Police’s armed constabulary wing. Sources said police has 35 companies of paramilitary police to help them control the situation.

