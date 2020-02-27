‘If anyone from AAP found guilty, give him double punishment’: Kejriwal on Delhi violence

Arvind Kejriwal announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased. (File Photo) Arvind Kejriwal announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased. (File Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Thursday said that any person found guilty of inciting violence in the national capital should be awarded stringent punishment, irrespective of the party he or she belongs to. Kejriwal also said that the punishment should be doubled if the accused is from his party.

Replying to a question on AAP councillor’s Tahir Hussain’s alleged involvement in the violence, he said, “Police is not under me or I would have. Be it people from AAP, BJP or Congress, those who fanned the communal fire, those who orchestrated riots, should all be punished even if it is someone from my cabinet.”

Follow Delhi violence LIVE updates

Fingers are being pointed at Hussain for his alleged involvement in the violence after the body of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) employee, Ankit Sharma, was recovered from Chand Bagh on Wednesday. Sharma’s family accused Hussain of being behind the death. The councillor, however, has denied the allegations as “baseless” and called for an impartial probe.

Warning that “national security” should not be politicised, Kejriwal, who was addressing a press conference in Delhi, said, “There is no point asking for statements on these issues. Will the perpetrators be punished like this? Is this how our criminal justice system will work? Put the culprits in jail, no matter where they come from. If he is from AAP, give him double the punishment.”

Kejriwal also announced a host of compensatory measures being taken by the Delhi government in the wake of the communal violence that has left at least 37 dead so far. “Delhi government will give Rs 10 lakh to the families of those killed in the communal violence, Rs 2 lakh to those seriously injured,” he said, adding that the injured can get treated at any private hospitals in the city free-of-cost. “If the injured go to private hospitals to be treated, they will not have to pay. Those affected by riots and crime will now be covered under the Farishtey scheme, wherein the government will pay the hospital directly for their treatment,” he assured.

“Everyone has suffered in these incidents — Hindus, Muslims, police officials, many of whom have been injured. A head constable died, another IB staffer died. No one gained anything,” he said, however, adding that the number of violent incidents has now come down.

“We held several meetings today. The Delhi government with the help of NGOs is supplying food to the curfew-affected areas. We are also starting helpline numbers to get in touch,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd