Delhi violence: Arrest all involved in riots, irrespective of religion, says special CP

To ensure a fair investigation into all riot-related cases in Northeast Delhi, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Northern Zone) Satish Golcha has told officers in the Northeast district to arrest all those involved in rioting “irrespective of religion and caste” and “without any pressure”.

The directions, issued in a meeting of Eastern range on Wednesday, come days after several videos of alleged police inaction — with some showing personnel allegedly pelting stones — surfaced on social media.

This also comes after Delhi Police chief S N Shrivastava asked the Northeast district police to investigate all riot cases, after the SIT formed to probe the violence wrote to him requesting transfer of all murder cases to them and riot cases to the district police.

Sources told The Indian Express that Golcha held the meeting at DCP (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya’s office in Seelampur. JCP (Eastern range) Alok Kumar, DCP Surya, all ACPs and SHOs and recently inducted inspectors, who have a good intelligence network and have earlier worked in the Northeast district, were in attendance.

“Golcha assigned tasks to all inspectors — he asked some to get CCTV footage of all areas, others were told to prepare lists of all registered criminals in their areas,” said police sources.

“Golcha asked officers to conduct raids in their areas and arrest all outsiders. He also asked them to recover sharp-edged weapon, stones, petrol bombs, and country-made pistols,” said sources.

Preliminary probe suggests “petty criminals” had stocked country-made pistols and bullets and handed them out “to unemployed youths and labourers”.

During raids, police also recovered stockpiles of swords and molotov cocktails, it is learnt.

Police have so far registered 654 FIRs, 47 cases under the Arms Act and arrested 35 people.

