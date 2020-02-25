Amit Shah holds meeting with CP Amulya Patnaik over violence in North East Delhi

Home Minister Amit Shah late on Monday night held a two and a half-hour-long meeting with Commissioner of Delhi Police Amulya Patnaik, IB chief Arvind Kumar and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla among others on the violence in Delhi. (File) Home Minister Amit Shah late on Monday night held a two and a half-hour-long meeting with Commissioner of Delhi Police Amulya Patnaik, IB chief Arvind Kumar and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla among others on the violence in Delhi. (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah late on Monday night held a meeting that lasted two and half hours with Commissioner of Delhi Police Amulya Patnaik, Intelligence Bureau chief Arvind Kumar and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla among others, on the clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship protesters in the national capital.

Violent clashes broke out in North East Delhi for the second consecutive day on Monday. A Delhi Police Head Constable and four civilians were killed as mobs torched vehicles, homes, and shops in northeast Delhi, in the areas of Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur. Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an urgent meeting of MLAs and officials of the violence-hit areas at his residence on Tuesday.

Delhi ministers Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain and other Aam Aadmi Party MLAs late on Monday night waited for over two hours outside Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s residence and met a top police officer who assured them adequate police deployment in the violence-hit areas.

On Sunday night, a car, three motorcycles and an eatery were set on fire in North East Delhi’s Karwal Nagar, hours after stones were pelted in Maujpur over CAA protests.

Sources close to the Ministry of Home Affairs told The Indian Express that the violence “appears to be orchestrated” to coincide with the visit of US President Donald Trump.

