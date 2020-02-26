Delhi violence: Activists file plea in HC seeking action against BJP leaders for ‘provocation’

The plea alleged, “After provocative hate speeches were given by three prominent politicians (of BJP) linked to the assailants, the assailants carried out multiple brutal assaults on unarmed persons who were protesting against the CAA.” (Source: Twitter/Kapil Mishra) The plea alleged, “After provocative hate speeches were given by three prominent politicians (of BJP) linked to the assailants, the assailants carried out multiple brutal assaults on unarmed persons who were protesting against the CAA.” (Source: Twitter/Kapil Mishra)

A plea was moved in the Delhi High Court Tuesday seeking a judicial enquiry and registration of FIRs against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Sahib Singh, and Kapil Mishra and others for allegedly making provocative statements on anti-CAA protesters that have led to multiple riots and mob attacks in Northeast Delhi.

While seeking to “ensure the safety and protection of all protest sites, especially women and children”, activists Harsh Mander and Farah Naqvi knocked on the High Court’s door for urgent listing of the petition. A bench of Justices G S Sistani and A J Bhambhani slated the petition for hearing Wednesday.

While claiming in the plea that “10 persons have been killed in cold blood and more than 160 injured by Delhi Police and members of organisations connected to the party in power at the Centre”, the activists said, “Delhi Police did not have the right to interrupt the protesters’ freedom of speech, as they were participating in a peaceful demonstration”.

“Therefore, there has been a breach of Article 19(1) of the Constitution of India,” the petition said, and sought that the accused be booked under appropriate IPC sections, including for rioting, and arrested “forthwith”.

The plea, which arrayed the Delhi government and police as parties, sought direction that an SIT be constituted “comprising officers from outside Delhi and headed by an officer of integrity and repute, capable of acting in an independent manner”.

The plea alleged, “After provocative hate speeches were given by three prominent politicians (of BJP) linked to the assailants, the assailants carried out multiple brutal assaults on unarmed persons who were protesting against the CAA…Houses, shops and properties were burnt by the assailants with police standing by… In many cases, police were themselves the assailants.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will Wednesday hear a plea by Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad and others seeking directions to Delhi Police to register FIRs on complaints regarding communal clashes and provide security to Shaheen Bagh protesters. Two PILs that have sought removal of Shaheen Bagh protesters will also be heard.

