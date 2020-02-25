Delhi violence: AAP says police lax, not taking calls, MLAs head to L-G residence at night

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Vidhan Sabha Monday Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Vidhan Sabha Monday

As violence broke out in several areas in Northeast Delhi Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke to L-G Anil Baijal, asking him to make efforts to bring the situation under control. “He has assured me that police force is being sent. Violence by anyone won’t be tolerated… No solution will be borne out of violence,” Kejriwal tweeted at 5 pm.

Law and order in the capital comes under the L-G, who is the representative of the Centre.

Trouble started brewing in Maujpur area in the morning and stone-pelting started around noon. Police fired teargas shells to control the situation but were unable to deter the two groups that continued to pelt stones and set vehicles and private property on fire. Violence soon spread to Gokulpuri and Chand Bagh, under Babarpur constituency.

Follow Delhi Maujpur-Babarpur violence Live Updates

AAP minister Gopal Rai, the Babarpur MLA, said the administration had shown laxity in reacting to the situation. “I have spoken to the L-G and told him to make sure that the situation is brought under control. Residents of the area are not behind the violence. Outsiders are perpetrating it,” Rai told The Indian Express. He alleged that gun shots were heard in his constituency and said there was no police presence on the ground. He claimed he had tried to contact the police chief but got no response.

Northeast Delhi: In the grip of violence Northeast Delhi: In the grip of violence

In the evening, AAP MLAs started making rounds of areas in their constituencies.

AAP leaders said that most of their MLAs were on the ground in the evening, trying to cool tempers but police did not cooperate. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused Home Minister Amit Shah of inaction: “Amit Shah has not tried to control violence. It is jungle raj on the streets and police are not even taking calls.”

Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha said that the situation was very tense and he, along with other MLAs, were going to the L-G’s house to meet Baijal. Mustafabad MLA Haji Yunus told The Indian Express, “Violence has broken out in Chand Bagh. I raised the issue with the party and the top leadership has approached the L-G. I am in constant touch with people in my area and have asked them to stay indoors.”

The newly elected Leader of Opposition, BJP’s Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, condemned the violence but linked it to US President Donald Trump’s visit. “Whatever is happening is troubling… But we can’t also rule out whether this is being done only to ensure that India’s international image is dented, with the US President and the First Lady’s scheduled visit to Delhi,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.