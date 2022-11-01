Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena inaugurates two community halls at Rohini

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Monday inaugurated two community halls named after Sardar Patel at Northwest Delhi’s Rohini Sector 18 and Sector 19 on the birth anniversary of India’s first home minister.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) constructed these halls at Rs 11.30 crore, according to officials. The general public can use them for their social, cultural, religious and marriage ceremonies at affordable rates, they said.

“Honourable prime minister has given an opportunity to Delhi to host the G20 summit where representatives of various countries will be coming to the national capital. We should show the world that Delhi is not only the capital of the country but is also an excellent host, committed to its guests,” said Saxena after the inauguration.

The L-G said such community halls are important for society, especially the not-so-well-off sections for their functions as they may not be able to afford big hotels or farmhouses.

Inaugurated two Community Halls built by @official_dda at Sectors 18&19, Rohini and named them after Sardar Patel, as a tribute on his Jayanti. Appeal to the people to use these facilities for social, cultural, religious and wedding functions.#unityday2022 pic.twitter.com/rjDocrEah7 — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) October 31, 2022

The community halls have party spaces, library, gymnasium, lifts, senior citizen rooms, children’s playing area and parking facilities. The three party spaces in the community hall at Sector 18 can accommodate 150 people each and the one in the hall at Sector 19 around 60 people. Around 50,000 people living in the area are set to benefit from the halls.

The DDA is also developing a socio-culture centre in Sector 10, Rohini, on a public-private-partnership (PPP) model. Spread over 11 acres, this centre is likely to be completed in three years. Earlier this year, three air-conditioned community halls were inaugurated at Sector 7, 8 and 15 in Rohini, said officials.