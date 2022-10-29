Delhi: Vigilance department to conduct brainstorming sessions to curb corruption in government offices

In order to increase public confidence and transparency and reduce corruption in various Delhi government offices, the vigilance department has directed all heads of departments to undertake a ‘brainstorming’ session on the issue and submit an action taken report to the chief secretary, officials said.

According to officials, the first such session at the level of each additional chief secretary, principal secretary and heads of organisations will be held on October 31 on the eve of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. On November 3 and 4, the session will be held at the level of the chief secretary and the lieutenant governor of Delhi. Subsequently, it will be held in the first week of every quarter at the level of department heads, additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and department secretaries. It will be held in the second week of every quarter at the chief secretary level.

Officials said the department has decided to conduct brainstorming sessions periodically at two levels and all these will be in-house department sessions. In the first level, all the departments or organisations of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) would conduct in-house sessions at two levels or more by seeking feedback from officials of the respective departments or offices, said officials. In the second level, the departments will have a discussion on issues received via complaints from various stakeholders in the concerned department and organisation.

The Directorate of Vigilance has also issued a circular on the same to all department heads, additional secretary, principal secretary and other heads of autonomous bodies regarding the same.

“All the department/organisation heads would send the action taken report (ATE) brainstorming session to the chief secretary. While the action taken may be on many issues in the department consequent to such meeting, the ATE to be sent to CS would be brief and should contain minimum three and maximum five paras in order of importance,” reads the document undersigned by Saumyaketu Mishra, additional secretary, vigilance.

Further, the brainstorming meeting should focus on areas, activities or discretions having scope for corruption and suggest ways and means to control them, it said. Thereafter, at the chief secretary level, brainstorming will be done in groups of 3-5 with heads of organisations chalking out ways and means to curb corruption, the circular said.

The vigilance department has also asked the departments to conduct in-house meetings by October 31 and submit a constructive report with suggestions containing not more than five or six major issues to the chief secretary by November 1, officials said.