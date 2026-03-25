Udhayanidhi, DMK and ’16 RDX’: Delhi Assembly’s latest hoax bomb threat has references to TN politics

The email, received at 2.07 am on the official email ID of the Delhi Assembly Speaker, claimed that “16 RDX have been planted in Delhi Vidhan Sabha”. (PTI Photo)

For the second day in a row, the Delhi Assembly received a hoax bomb threat email Wednesday morning during the ongoing Budget session, prompting security agencies to conduct checks on the premises.

The email, received at 2.07 am on the official email ID of the Delhi Assembly Speaker, claimed that “16 RDX have been planted in Delhi Vidhan Sabha” and that they will “explode at 1.40 pm”.

The email also demanded that a CBI case against two former DMK leaders, V Senthil Balaji and Jaffer Sadiq in Tamil Nadu, be withdrawn.

The Delhi Police, along with officials from the fire department, the Bomb Detection Team, the Bomb Disposal Squad, and the Dog Squad, conducted the checks but nothing suspicious was found, an official said.