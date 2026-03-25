Udhayanidhi, DMK and ’16 RDX’: Delhi Assembly’s latest hoax bomb threat has references to TN politics

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For the second day in a row, the Delhi Assembly received a hoax bomb threat email Wednesday morning during the ongoing Budget session, prompting security agencies to conduct checks on the premises.
The email, received at 2.07 am on the official email ID of the Delhi Assembly Speaker, claimed that “16 RDX have been planted in Delhi Vidhan Sabha” and that they will “explode at 1.40 pm”.
The email also demanded that a CBI case against two former DMK leaders, V Senthil Balaji and Jaffer Sadiq in Tamil Nadu, be withdrawn.
The Delhi Police, along with officials from the fire department, the Bomb Detection Team, the Bomb Disposal Squad, and the Dog Squad, conducted the checks but nothing suspicious was found, an official said.
According to police, the email said they were “Muslims from Coimbatore” and claimed “Udhayanidhi’s cunning family”, possibly a reference to Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin’s son, “used us as a vote bank and punished us under the pretence of protecting us”.
It further made assertions that leaders who supported the DMK in the last election have been arrested under the UAPA and claimed that neither did the Opposition AIADMK, media in TN, nor courts came to their aid.
“Therefore, with the bomb resources we had left, we have used them on your Delhi Assembly. We only want to damage property; please evacuate all people from there,” it alleged, adding, “Long live Naxal-ISI-DMK.”
On Tuesday, the threat came a few hours before Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was scheduled to present the 2026-27 Budget in the Assembly. This threat was sent to the official email ID of the Vidhan Sabha at 7.28 am and to the Speaker’s office at 7.49 am.
On February 23, the Assembly office, the Speaker’s office, the Delhi Secretariat, and two city schools received bomb threat emails, though they were declared hoaxes after investigation. The mail also claimed that there would be blasts in the Delhi Army School, the Red Fort, and the metros in the next three days.
On February 13, around a dozen schools, including Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate, Kendriya Vidyalaya in Gole Market, and Delhi Tamil Education Association on Pusa Road, received bomb threat emails.
Before that, on February 9, around 12 schools, including Delhi Public School, Bal Bharati in Rohini and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, received a bomb threat email, which was later declared a hoax.
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