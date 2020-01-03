Delhi: Videos ‘morphed’ says Noida SSP, case report will be sent to CM

Noida SSP Vaibhav Krishna said the move was an attempt to “malign” his character. Noida SSP Vaibhav Krishna said the move was an attempt to “malign” his character.

Gautam Budh Nagar SSP Vaibhav Krishna has said that videos doing the rounds online of a purported video sex chat between him and a woman “are morphed”. A report on the investigation into the case will be submitted to the UP CM’s office, officers said Thursday.

The SSP, in a press conference, said the move was an attempt to “malign” his character. He also announced that criminal action would be taken against those behind the act.

“It was told to me that certain objectionable videos bearing my resemblance have been uploaded on social media by anti-social elements. The videos are completely doctored and baseless. I have initiated an FIR under relevant sections of the IT Act at Sector 20 police station to get to the bottom of it. This is a blatant attempt to malign me since strict action had been taken against criminals in the last few months,” said Krishna.

According to the SSP, in the previous year, several organised nexuses of criminals and corrupt officials had been exposed by continuous police action. The videos were an attempt to discredit the honest functioning of the police department since arrests were made in high-profile cases, said the SSP.

The SSP further stated that the videos allegedly have a connection with a confidential report sent to the CM’s office, in which alleged corrupt conduct of senior government officials was highlighted.

“I have requested the IG Range, Meerut, to conduct an independent investigation into the matter, away from Gautam Budh Nagar district,” said Krishna. A senior officer in Hapur Police will be overseeing the enquiry, said an officer.

