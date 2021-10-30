Delhi: Vehicle-free corridor at Chandni Chowk bags award

Delhi won the award for the best non-motorised transport system for the 1.4-km long corridor for motor-free traffic in Chandni Chowk.

The award was given by union minister Hardeep Singh Puri at the 14th Urban Mobility India Conference on Friday. It was received by Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain.

“The Chandni Chowk redevelopment project has been honoured by the government of India. This has come true only because of the vision and leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Congratulations to the entire team working behind this project, “ Jain was quoted as saying in the statement.

The proposal for the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk’s 1.4-km-long and 30-metre-wide, non-motorised transport corridor was approved on August 27, 2018, the statement said, adding the work on the main project started in March 2019 by the Public Works Department.