Delhi: Random vehicle checks as police look to curb street crime

To prevent street crime in Delhi, Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has directed all 15 DCPs to ask patrolling staff to check random vehicles every 30 minutes while out on duty and take down details of the driver.

The idea was floated by Additional CP Veenu Bansal, who is also handling the work of JCP (northern range), in a meeting with the police chief.

“Explaining the initiative with a presentation, Bansal informed him and other senior officers that he has created a form that patrolling staff from three districts — Rohini, Outer North, Northwest — are supposed to fill out during checks and during picket duty. He said that it has four-five basic questions — name and address of the driver of vehicle, driving licence details, time, and name of the place. There are 10 personnel on patrol duty in the morning and evening, and five at night,” said a senior police officer.

“After checking vehicles and noting down details, patrol staff have been asked to submit the forms with their SHOs. To verify whether the details are accurate, the SHO’s personal staff will make calls to two random persons from the form. The ACP’s staff has also been also asked to double-check by calling one person out of 20 from each form,” the officer said.

Police believe the move will help keep tabs on the performance of patrol staff as well. “Several SHOs have complained that patrolling staff were not working properly, and their time is being wasted on supervising them,” a senior officer said.

Bansal also told the police chief that auto-lifting crime in one of his districts, Rohini, went down after this initiative was implemented. Asthana, after a discussion with other senior officers, okayed the move as criminals in several cases use vehicles. “If patrol staff find anyone suspicious, they can detain him,” said the officer.

“Asthana is concerned with street crime. He recently issued a standing order asking one district DCP/additional DCP to remain physically present in his/her respective jurisdiction to supervise night patrolling. However, he has been receiving inputs that some DCPs, instead of performing night duty, are sending additional DCPs in their place,” the officer said.



FIRs up this year

After taking charge, Asthana had asked all DCPs to strictly implement free registration of FIRs and not club cases. A total of 2.41 lakh cases were reported till October 31 this year as compared to 2.06 lakh cases last year.

These include 640 cases of attempt to murder reported till October 31 as compared to 480 cases last year; 1,829 cases of robbery this year as compared to 1,606 last year; 31,374 cases of motor-vehicle theft this year as compared to 28,732 last year; and 7,504 cases of snatching this year, while 6,318 were reported last year.