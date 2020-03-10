Delhi: Woman, daughter found dead in Vasundhra Enclave, model held in Jaipur

The mother and daughter lived in a flat at Vasundhara Enclave. (Express Photo) The mother and daughter lived in a flat at Vasundhara Enclave. (Express Photo)

A 30-year-old model has been arrested from Jaipur for allegedly killing a 45-year-old woman and her 25-year-old daughter at Mansara apartment in East Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave on Monday morning.

Police identified the victims as Sumita and her daughter Samrita. The accused, Vikrant Nagar alias Vinay, is learnt to have claimed during police questioning that he was in a relationship with Samrita, but she had started avoiding him of late. He is also learnt to have told police that she had started seeing someone else. Police are verifying his claims and conducting raids to catch Nagar’s associate, who allegedly helped him commit the murders.

The accused told police that on Sunday, Samrita had gone to watch a movie with a friend. In the meantime, he and his friend entered her society and waited for her. “Samrita returned around 11 pm and met Nagar at the staircase. The three of them then went to Samrita’s house. CCTV footage shows Samrita leaving the house at 3 am. It seems she told the building guard she had forgotten her phone and that she will return in a bit with it. But she didn’t,” an officer said.

Police alleged Nagar and his accomplice killed Samrita and Sumita — whose bodies had multiple stab wounds — using a sharp-edged weapon after 3 am.

Police said Sumita, who hailed from Kerala, worked for an event management company, while Samrita was undergoing training in the hospitality sector. Neighbours told police that Sumita’s husband was no more. “The incident came to light around 8 am when their domestic help found the door of their third-floor flat ajar. On entering, she found their bodies lying in pools of blood in two different rooms. She raised an alarm and informed the neighbours, who called police,” said the officer.

Police rushed to the spot and a crime team of forensic experts was called to lift fingerprints. “Police found that the house had been ransacked. After questioning neighbours, colleagues and relatives, police learnt that both women had gone to work on Friday. Relatives are yet to ascertain the items missing from the house, but claimed that some cash and jewellery were gone. The bodies have been preserved in a mortuary for post-mortem,” said an officer.

Police also found that Nagar visited their house frequently over the last few months.

“CCTV cameras showed Nagar coming to the society with his friend and later leaving in the victims’ car. He accidentally hit the exit gate while leaving the society,” said the officer.

An FIR has been registered at New Ashok Nagar police station. “Various clues were developed by analysing CCTV footage and local intelligence. We coordinated with Rajasthan Police and apprehended the accused with their help,” said DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh.

Singh said the bus in which the accused was escaping to Jaipur was intercepted by a team of SP Jaipur, Rural. “A team of Delhi Police has been sent to Rajasthan and further investigation will be carried out after the accused is brought to Delhi,” he added.

