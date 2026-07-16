Delhi Vasant Kunj Rath Yatra: Expect slow traffic, regulations on these routes

According to an advisory issued by the traffic department, the vehicular movement on Mehrauli–Mahipalpur Road, especially near D-2 Vasant Kunj and Vasant Square Mall, is likely to remain slow and is subject to intermittent regulation between 4 pm and 8 pm.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 16, 2026 02:01 PM IST
delhi trafficThe commuters are advised to stay updated through Delhi Traffic Police channels. (File photo)
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Delhi Traffic Police have put in place special arrangements for the Rath Yatra procession and festivities at D-2, Vasant Kunj.

According to an advisory issued by the traffic department, the vehicular movement on Mehrauli–Mahipalpur Road, especially near D-2 Vasant Kunj and Vasant Square Mall, is likely to remain slow and is subject to sporadic regulation between 4 pm and 8 pm.

Here are the routes likely affected by the procession

• Mehrauli–Mahipalpur Road (D-2 Vasant Kunj to Vasant Square Mall)
• D-2 Vasant Kunj
• Vasant Square Mall vicinity

What the traffic police have advised the commuters

• Plan your journey and allow extra travel time
• Park vehicles only at designated parking areas
• Avoid roadside parking along the procession route
• Stay updated through Delhi Traffic Police channels

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