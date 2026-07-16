Delhi Vasant Kunj Rath Yatra: Expect slow traffic, regulations on these routes

Delhi Traffic Police have put in place special arrangements for the Rath Yatra procession and festivities at D-2, Vasant Kunj.

According to an advisory issued by the traffic department, the vehicular movement on Mehrauli–Mahipalpur Road, especially near D-2 Vasant Kunj and Vasant Square Mall, is likely to remain slow and is subject to sporadic regulation between 4 pm and 8 pm.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY Special traffic arrangements are in place in connection with the Rath Yatra (Gundicha Yatra) at D-2, Vasant Kunj on 16.07.2026. Traffic movement on Mehrauli–Mahipalpur Road, particularly near D-2 Vasant Kunj and Vasant Square Mall, is likely to remain slow and… pic.twitter.com/Do1IdrBGQM — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 16, 2026

Here are the routes likely affected by the procession

• Mehrauli–Mahipalpur Road (D-2 Vasant Kunj to Vasant Square Mall)

• D-2 Vasant Kunj

• Vasant Square Mall vicinity

What the traffic police have advised the commuters

• Plan your journey and allow extra travel time

• Park vehicles only at designated parking areas

• Avoid roadside parking along the procession route

• Stay updated through Delhi Traffic Police channels