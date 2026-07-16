Delhi Vasant Kunj Rath Yatra: Expect slow traffic, regulations on these routes

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Delhi Traffic Police have put in place special arrangements for the Rath Yatra procession and festivities at D-2, Vasant Kunj.
According to an advisory issued by the traffic department, the vehicular movement on Mehrauli–Mahipalpur Road, especially near D-2 Vasant Kunj and Vasant Square Mall, is likely to remain slow and is subject to sporadic regulation between 4 pm and 8 pm.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
Special traffic arrangements are in place in connection with the Rath Yatra (Gundicha Yatra) at D-2, Vasant Kunj on 16.07.2026.
Traffic movement on Mehrauli–Mahipalpur Road, particularly near D-2 Vasant Kunj and Vasant Square Mall, is likely to remain slow and… pic.twitter.com/Do1IdrBGQM
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 16, 2026
• Mehrauli–Mahipalpur Road (D-2 Vasant Kunj to Vasant Square Mall)
• D-2 Vasant Kunj
• Vasant Square Mall vicinity
• Plan your journey and allow extra travel time
• Park vehicles only at designated parking areas
• Avoid roadside parking along the procession route
• Stay updated through Delhi Traffic Police channels
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