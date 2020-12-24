Coronavirus vaccine to be given to 51 lakh people in first phase in Delhi: CM Kejriwal

A syringe contains a dose of a Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine sits in a container (AP)

Fifty-one lakh people in Delhi — comprising healthcare staff, frontline workers, people with co-morbidities and those aged above 50 — will be administered the Covid-19 vaccine in the first phase, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

Addressing a webcast on the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi — expected early next year — Kejriwal said the administration has nearly identified all the 51 lakh citizens, who have been clubbed under the “priority category” for vaccination.

The Delhi government’s plan is in line with the recommendations made by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration of Covid-19 (NEGVAC). Kejriwal said Delhi has made all arrangements to receive and store vaccine doses.

Kejriwal said 1.2 crore doses are needed to cover priority categories comprising healthcare workers, police, civil defence volunteers, those aged above 50 and people aged below 50 with associated comorbidities such as diabetes, heart ailments among others.

The CM said Delhi has around three lakh healthcare workers, six lakh frontline workers while the number of people aged above 50 and those below with comorbidities come to around 42 lakh. “We have identified nearly all of them and the identification work will be wrapped up in a week,” Kejriwal said.

“Right now Delhi has the capacity to store 74 lakh vaccine doses and it is being augmented. In the next five to 7 days, the city will be able to store 1.15 CRORE doses,” he said. Those identified to be vaccinated on a priority basis will be contacted via SMS. “The government will inform them about the time and venue of vaccination. People need not worry about this,” he added.

The government has also made a separate plan to ensure medical help in the event of the vaccine triggering any adverse reaction in a person. “We are eagerly waiting for vaccine approvals now,” he said.

