Delhi govt prepared to vaccinate 1 lakh residents everyday: Satyendar Jain

Speaking at Delhi’s vaccination dry run at Maternity Mother and Child Welfare Centre (MCW), Daryaganj, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the Delhi government is prepared to vaccinate 1 lakh city residents everyday, once the vaccination process begins.

A dry run was held at three locations on Saturday morning; a private hospital, a government hospital and at the MCW. As many as 25 beneficiaries were present at each location, where the run was held to check the efficiency of the process.

Jain said,”We will have a total of 1,000 centres in Delhi. Today, dry runs are being conducted in three different settings; GTB Hospital, a government hospital, Venkateshwar Hospital, which is a private hospital, and at a dispensary. I think the process looks flawless. Once vaccination is complete, beneficiaries will be kept in observation for half an hour. All centres will be linked with a hospital.”

For any case where anyone faces any side effects after being vaccinated, Jain said there are emergency rooms at the centres. They can be taken to the hospital in case of further complications.

He said that healthcare workers will be the first in line to get vaccinated. “After healthcare workers, other frontline workers like police, sanitation workers, Jal Board workers will be vaccinated. Following that, all those over 50, and those under 50 with co-morbid conditions, will get the vaccine.”

Regarding the cost, Jain said, “Medicines and treatment are anyway free in Delhi. The vaccine will be free too.”

Jain took a tour of the centre at Daryaganj and assessed the process. The process was divided into three steps. First, beneficiaries waited in a waiting area, after which they were called one by one for registration. They were then taken to the lab, where they were vaccinated. Following this, they were in observation for half an hour. They were instructed to continue following Covid appropriate protocol after the first round of vaccination. The centres have a capacity of 100 beneficiaries in a day.