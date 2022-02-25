Delhi: Vaccination better, but low; decision on roll back of centres likely today

Although lower than the numbers seen in January, more vaccines were administered on Thursday in New Delhi as compared to the day before. There were 53,225 shots given in Delhi on Thursday, according to the government’s CoWIN portal.

Almost 49 per cent of all the shots were administered for people between the ages of 18 to 45 years, whereas almost 37 per cent were for children between the ages of 15 and 17 years. The uptake of precaution doses continues to be low, with only 6.1 per cent of the shots being the third precaution dose, for which 970,000 healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people over the age of 60 years with comorbidities are eligible.

So far, Delhi has administered a total of 408,370 precaution doses, meaning the coverage of third shot stands at 42.1 per cent.

Almost all the eligible children have received their first dose of the vaccine, according to officials, but the uptake for the second dose is slower because of the approaching final exams.

“Parents don’t want their children to take the vaccine now because they fear they might get a fever while studying for exams,” an official told The Indian Express on Thursday.

The Indian Express on Friday reported that the vaccination drive will be discussed in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting scheduled for the day, and a decision is likely on whether or not to close the vaccination centres at schools.

The vaccination centres had been started in schools when the immunisation drive was opened up for the general public; at the time, schools were closed.

Almost 80 per cent of the total doses administered on Thursday were second doses, with 100 per cent eligible population in Delhi having received their first doses.

“We are now focussing on people who are hesitant, special groups such as transgendered people, and administering vaccine at home for old persons who are unable to reach the vaccination centres,” another senior official said.