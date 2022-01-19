Delhi: 15% precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered, 60% eligible children vaccinated

Delhi has administered 1,47,354 precaution doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in 10 days since the vaccination drive was opened for a third dose for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those above the age of 60 years with comorbidities.

Nearly 2,40,000 healthcare workers, 3,50,000 frontline workers, and 3,80,000 persons above the age of 60 years with comorbidities are eligible for the third dose. This means more than 15 per cent of those who are eligible for the third dose have been immunised.

Meanwhile, 6,14,151 children aged between 15 and 18 have been vaccinated with the first dose after the inoculation drive began for them. This is more than 60 per cent of the 10 lakh eligible children.

Despite most vaccination centres being located in hospitals and dispensaries, the number of third doses administered to healthcare workers (36,000) is the lowest. This could be owing to the fact that several healthcare workers, who are being tested regularly, tested positive for Covid-19 during the current surge of infections. They can be vaccinated only three months after infection as per the government guidelines.

The highest uptake has been among the frontline workers, with over 77,000 persons having received the third dose. So far, around 49,000 persons over the age of 60 years with comorbidities have been immunised, as per data from the government’s CoWIN portal.

The officials had been expecting a higher turnout for those above the age of 60 years. “There was a lot of enthusiasm among people about the third dose, I received so many calls. We thought more than 20 per cent persons – that is the proportion of those above 60 estimated to have comorbidities – will turn up for vaccination as no doctors’ certificate is needed,” said a district official.