Delhi: Covid-19 vaccination centres for persons with disabilities in each district

Dedicated Covid-19 vaccination centres for persons with disabilities have been set up in all 11 revenue districts of Delhi, following demands for accessible vaccination on a priority basis by disability activists in the city.

This follows an order issued by the office of the Divisional Commissioner Revenue, after a notice issued by the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

Almost all these centres have been set up at Delhi government schools, but while some have started functioning, some will become operational starting May 28.

Here is the list of centres:

* Central District – GBSSS, Shakti Nagar

* New Delhi District – Sarvodaya Co-Ed School, Sector-2, R.K. Puram

* East District – SKV, West Vinod Nagar

* North-East District – GBSSS, Shastri Park, Seelampur

* Shahdara District – RPVV, Surajmal Vihar

* North District – SKV, Adarsh Nagar

* North-West District – DDA Community Centre, Vijay Vihar, Sector-1, Avantika

* West District – Department of Social Welfare Office District West, TCPC Sant Pura, Tilak Nagar

* South District – SKV, Chattarpur

* South-West – Governenemnt Co-Ed SSS, Dwarka, Sector-II

* South-East – School of Excellence, Site-2, Kalkaji

Beneficiaries will be required to carry documentary proof of their disability to the centres, such as a PwD Identity Card or proof of residence in a PwD shelter home.