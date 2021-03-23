Delhi: Vaccination centres open longer but some hiccups

The order was issued after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the number of sites and beneficiaries to be vaccinated will be increased in the city.

While the Delhi government had announced that vaccination centres will function from 9 am to 9 pm starting Monday, some top hospitals were unable to extend timings owing to administrative issues and lack of doses. A total of 45,337 people were vaccinated till 6 pm.

In an order last week, the government had said vaccination centres would remain open till 9 pm from March 22. The order was issued after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the number of sites and beneficiaries to be vaccinated will be increased in the city.

A senior doctor from Lok Nayak Hospital said, “The extended vaccination programme will begin from Tuesday. We have finalised the list of the staff who will be deployed at the session sites. Earlier, we had three centres at which 500 beneficiaries could be vaccinated. The sites have now been increased to six.”

Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital was ready to vaccinate beneficiaries till 9 pm but did not receive enough doses to meet the demand. “We could only vaccinate 200 beneficiaries as we did not receive enough doses of Covishield. Earlier, we had two session sites, which increased to six from Monday. At each site, 200 beneficiaries can be vaccinated. We are hoping that logistical issues will be solved by Tuesday,” said medical director Dr B L Sherwal.

Officials in the health department said issues will be ironed out. “Hospital administrations will have to plan things and let us know if there is any shortage of staff or other issues. We are hoping the process will be smoother ahead,” said a senior official.