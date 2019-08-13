Delhi: Uzbek national alleges rape by 3 men

A woman from Uzbekistan has alleged that she was gangraped and beaten up by three men inside their vehicle in South Delhi. “We have registered an FIR based on the woman’s complaint. Further investigations are on and we have detained two men,” DCP (South West) Devender Arya said.

The woman, who is in her 30s, came to India around two months ago and was staying in South Delhi along with another woman from her country. “In her complaint, she stated that she met one of the accused, a resident of Gurgaon, around seven months ago and stayed in touch. On August 10, he asked her to meet him near a mall. When she got into his vehicle, an SUV, two of his friends were already sitting inside. The three then allegedly raped and assaulted her,” a senior officer said.

Police said the woman told her friend once she returned to her flat. Her friend took her to AIIMS Trauma Centre, from where police were informed. Police then sought the help of a translator to record her statement.

An officer said the woman is being provided counselling and the embassy has been informed.