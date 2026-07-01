Massive fire breaks out at electronic goods showroom in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar

A massive fire broke out at a showroom in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area early on Tuesday (Jul 1).

The major blaze started in the basement of a ground-plus-three-storey building and spread over approximately 350 sq. yards. The fire rapidly spread through the building, engulfing electronic goods, electrical items, furniture, and fixtures across all floors, according to news agency ANI.

An immediate emergency response was launched with over 15 fire tenders and more than 75 firefighters deployed to the spot.

#WATCH | Delhi | Fire broke out at a showroom in the Uttam Nagar area. Efforts to douse the blaze are underway. pic.twitter.com/OoV6WgH5fM — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2026

The blaze was brought under control at 6:30 am, said the Delhi Fire Services.

Officials said that no casualties were reported in the incident.

“Fire broke out at an electronic goods showroom…The fire has been almost brought under control and cooling operations are underway…No casualties have been reported,” ANI quoted Rajinder Atwal, Divisional Fire Officer, as saying.