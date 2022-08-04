Delhi: 19-year-old man, father booked for posing as pilots to obtain US visa

The Delhi Police have registered a case against a 19-year-old man and his father for allegedly posing as pilots and forging documents to procure US visas, based on a complaint from a regional security officer at the US Embassy in New Delhi.

Based on the first information report registered Tuesday in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area, the police have initiated an inquiry against a travel agent for allegedly forging documents for the father-son duo in exchange of Rs 18 lakh.

The complainant alleged that two Hisar-based men – Keshav and his father Deepak – applied for a student visa but their documents were forged.

“Keshav submitted a visa application where he claimed to have completed ground training at Patiala Flying Club from June 1 to June 30, 2022, and submitted a Ground Training Certificate…as proof. Further, Keshav also submitted a December 2021 Candidate Examination History Report from the Director General of Civil Aviation…During the visa interview, Keshav claimed his father, Deepak Mahindru, works as a pilot…To further support his visa application, Keshav also presented financial documents…in the name of his father,” reads the FIR.

During the interview with the US Embassy officials, Keshav, however, confessed he had lied and the training certificates, DGCA exam reports and financial documents were all fake and forged, and that his father was also not a pilot, the police said.

During the enquiry, officials found that the accused met a travel agent named Soni in Kurukshetra who forged the documents for US non-immigrant visa.

The complainant requested help from the Delhi Police and the India government to catch Soni for cheating the officials.

Senior police officers in the New Delhi district said three similar cases were reported in April. All the accused were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and others, they said.