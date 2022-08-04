Delhi: 19-year-old man, father booked for posing as pilots to obtain US visa

August 4, 2022 11:14:43 am
The Delhi Police have registered a case against a 19-year-old man and his father for allegedly posing as pilots and forging documents to procure US visas, based on a complaint from a regional security officer at the US Embassy in New Delhi.
Based on the first information report registered Tuesday in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area, the police have initiated an inquiry against a travel agent for allegedly forging documents for the father-son duo in exchange of Rs 18 lakh.
The complainant alleged that two Hisar-based men – Keshav and his father Deepak – applied for a student visa but their documents were forged.
“Keshav submitted a visa application where he claimed to have completed ground training at Patiala Flying Club from June 1 to June 30, 2022, and submitted a Ground Training Certificate…as proof. Further, Keshav also submitted a December 2021 Candidate Examination History Report from the Director General of Civil Aviation…During the visa interview, Keshav claimed his father, Deepak Mahindru, works as a pilot…To further support his visa application, Keshav also presented financial documents…in the name of his father,” reads the FIR.
Subscriber Only Stories
During the interview with the US Embassy officials, Keshav, however, confessed he had lied and the training certificates, DGCA exam reports and financial documents were all fake and forged, and that his father was also not a pilot, the police said.
During the enquiry, officials found that the accused met a travel agent named Soni in Kurukshetra who forged the documents for US non-immigrant visa.
The complainant requested help from the Delhi Police and the India government to catch Soni for cheating the officials.
Senior police officers in the New Delhi district said three similar cases were reported in April. All the accused were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and others, they said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi
Aamir gets 10 for humour; more sass than Kareena
Latest News
Delhi: 19-year-old man, father booked for posing as pilots to obtain US visa
Rahul Gandhi, the new ‘Lingayat’ on the block
Musk response to Twitter lawsuit to be made public by Friday
China begins ‘illegitimate, irresponsible’ live-fire military drills, says Taiwan
Gurgaon: Man held for posing as pilot on social media, cheating 30 women of lakhs of rupees
Entry fee for Namo Ghat: Authorities roll back move after criticism on social media Varanasi
Here’s how you can cut down on caffeine
Decision to teach science, math in English in govt schools not a move away from mother tongue, says Assam edu minister
Rupee falls 36 paise to 79.51 against US dollar in early trade
Bengaluru civic polls: Government prescribes quota, 33% for OBC, 13% for SC/ST
Allahabad HC denies bail to journalist Siddique Kappan in UAPA case
Now, you can buy an EWS house in Delhi if your annual family income is less than Rs 10 lakh