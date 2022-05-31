Delhi: Upset over employer scolding him, cabbie sets taxi stand on fire

Upset with his employer for scolding him, a man allegedly set a taxi stand office in East Delhi’s Madhu Vihar area on fire and injured five of his colleagues. The man, Jhandu Shah, later surrendered at a police station in Delhi. The police said two of the five injured persons have severe burn injuries.

The police have arrested Jhandu and a case is being registered against him for endangering lives and negligence.

The incident took place late on Monday night. The police said they received information about the fire incident and alerted the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

Atul Garg, DFS Chief, said his team rushed to the spot and found seven vehicles were on fire. “There were cars, bikes and scooters at the taxi stand. Five persons sustained burn injuries. We rescued them and sent them to the Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital.”

The injured have been identified as N B Bahuguna (65), Chandrapal (32), Sikander (45), Ajay Kumar (32) and Durga Singh (45). The police said Bahuguna has over 90% burn injuries while Sikander has 70% burn injuries and both of them are critical. Others have 20%-40% burn injuries. All drivers reside at the taxi stand.

Priyanka Kashyap, DCP (East) said, “The victims are undergoing treatment. Jhandu, who said he works as a driver at the taxi stand, had set the place on fire. He alleged that his employer and the taxi-stand owner Sukhbir Singh had scolded him on Sunday. Singh allegedly misbehaved with Jhandu. This infuriated him and he decided to take revenge.”