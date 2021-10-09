25-year-old UPSC aspirant found hanging in Delhi’s Rajender Nagar

A 25-year-old UPSC aspirant was found hanging at her rented accommodation in Central Delhi’s Rajender Nagar on Friday night. Police said the woman, Akanksha Mishra from Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district, was going to appear for the preliminary exam on Sunday in Delhi.

According to police, they received a call late at night regarding the incident. No suicide note was found.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said, “We found that Akanksha was a UPSC aspirant. She was found hanging inside her room from a fan. Prima facie, there were no other external injuries other than the ligature marks on the neck. The door in her room was locked from inside.” Police suspect no foul play in the incident.

The woman’s family was called to the city on Saturday and the body was sent to RML hospital for an autopsy. A report is awaited.

According to the family’s statement, Akanksha had come to Delhi in June to prepare for the USPC exam and other competitive entrance tests. She had moved to Old Rajinder Nagar last Saturday. Her family said she was under a lot of ‘exam pressure’ and suspect it to be the reason behind her death. They haven’t raised allegations against anyone yet.

During enquiry, police found that Akanksha was last seen at 11 am on Friday by her flat mate before she left for work. When Akanksha didn’t open the door later that night, the flat mate called the landlord and police. A crime team was called to the spot for inspection.

Police said they have initiated inquest proceedings in the matter under CrPC section 174 (investigation over natural death).