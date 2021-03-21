Delhi: Unschooled poor worst hit by job losses during Covid lockdown, finds govt survey

Overall unemployment rate rose from 11.1% in Jan-Feb 2020 to 28.5% in Oct-Nov.

The job crisis in the national capital hit the poor particularly hard, the Delhi employment survey found, with the break-up showing that those not educated lost jobs in far greater numbers than those with a simple diploma.

While the overall unemployment rate rose from 11.1% in January-February 2020 to 28.5% in October-November, the findings suggest that people at the bottom of the income hierarchy were among the worst affected.

“Education wise-analysis of both male and female unemployment rate during the survey in comparison to before corona shows that the unemployment rate increased more among the illiterates and less educated both in males and females compared to the more educated males and females,” the report states.

A look at the numbers shows that among illiterates, unemployment rose by 20.5 percentage points; 21.8 percentage points among those with below primary level education; and 20 percentage points among those who had cleared class V.

The increase was 18.7 percentage points in the category of those who had cleared class VIII; 16.6 among those who cleared class X; 15.4 among those who cleared class XII; and 7.8 among those who cleared class X and hold a diploma.

Among graduates and postgraduates, the unemployment rate rose from 12.7% to 29.8% and from 11.5% to 24.5% respectively.

The survey report was prepared jointly by the Delhi Directorate of Economics and Statistics and the Centre for Market Research and Social Development with the assistance of the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission.