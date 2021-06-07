Delhi reopens: Resumption of economic activities should not cause laxity, says Kejriwal

The resumption of economic activities in Delhi should not cause laxity in Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Monday, as markets lifted shutters and the metro started operating.

Markets will open partially with the government enforcing an odd-even rule under which 50 per cent of shops can serve customers on a given day, while metro has been directed to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity.

“Many economic activities have restarted in Delhi from today. However, take all precautions to protect yourself from coronavirus — wear masks, maintain social distancing, keep washing hands. There is no room for any laxity,” Kejriwal tweeted.

He reiterated the need to bring the economy back on track while keeping the virus at bay. The lockdown, which had come into force on April 19, resulted in lakhs of migrant workers moving back to their villages.

With a dip in the number of cases and deaths, and the positivity rate settling below 1 per cent, the Delhi government had on Saturday announced the decision to partially lift the curbs that were imposed to tackle the second wave.

#WATCH | Traffic piles up at ITO as Delhi begins gradual unlocking from today pic.twitter.com/kN9oiEjUSZ — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro, which stopped operations on May 10, also welcomed passengers with a word of caution on sticking to Covid-appropriate norms inside the stations and trains.

The public transporter requested passengers to travel “only if it’s absolutely necessary.” While an eight-coach metro train can ferry up to 2400 passengers, due to the restrictions, only about 250 people will be allowed on each train as of now.