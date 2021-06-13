Delhi unlocks further: What’s allowed and what’s not

Lockdown restrictions will be further eased in Delhi from tomorrow as fresh Covid-19 cases continue to decline, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Sunday. (Express file photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Lockdown restrictions will be further eased in Delhi from tomorrow as fresh Covid-19 cases continue to decline, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Sunday.

Kejriwal reiterated that it was imperative to revive the economy as many people are struggling to make ends meet. This has to be done while keeping the possibility of a third wave in mind and beefing up medical infrastructure, he said.

Delhi entered a stringent lockdown on the late evening of April 19. The Delhi Metro operations came to a halt on May 10 as cases and deaths continued to spiral. Early this month, construction activities and some factories were allowed to reopen, while markets, malls and the metro reopened partially on June 7.

In its latest order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) observed that the number of Covid-19 patients and positivity rate has declined considerably and the overall situation has improved, “but due caution and care has to be maintained for consolidating the whole process of Covid-19 management”.

Markets, malls are already open. What’s new?

So far, shops in markets and malls had to follow the odd-even formula. This essentially meant that only half the shops in a market or mall could open on a given day. That restriction has been removed under the latest rules. However, shops can stay open only between 10 am and 8 pm. Standalone shops and colony shops dealing with essential services such as groceries, milk booths can remain open beyond 8 pm. There will be no specific restrictions on shops dealing with non-essential goods and services such as liquor vends.

Have dine-in services at restaurants been allowed?

Yes, but with the rider that restaurants can function at 50 per cent capacity. All Covid-19 appropriate norms will have to be allowed. This will be on a trial basis till June 20. If norms are flouted, causing a spike in cases, markets, malls and restaurants “shall be closed forthwith”, the DDMA order states.

However, liquor will not be served at restaurants. And bars and pubs will remain closed.

Are cinemas/multiplexes reopening?

No.

Are barber shops reopening?

Yes, the long-pending haircut is finally within reach. However, spas, gymnasiums and yoga institutes will remain closed.

Can I go out for a walk or run in the neighbourhood park?

The order says parks and gardens will remain shut. However, many such parks have already been thrown open for residents by local RWAs across the city. Swimming pools, sports complexes have also not been allowed to reopen as yet. These facilities can, however, be used for training of sports persons participating in national or international events. They can also be used for organizing national and international sports events.

What about public transport?

-Metro and buses will operate at 50 per cent seating capacity. Standing commute will not be allowed. Also, cabs, autos, e-rickshaws can ferry up to two passengers per ride.

Will religious places open?

Yes. However, visitors will not be allowed. Meaning, the management of those places can carry out rituals internally.

What about travelling to and from NCR cities?

There will be no curbs on inter-state movement of people and goods. This means one can freely move between Delhi and places like Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other NCR towns.

What about government and private offices?

No further relaxations have been announced in this regard. All private offices in NCT of Delhi shall continue to function with 50 per cent strength between 9 am to 5 pm, states the DDMA order. All Delhi government offices shall function with 100 per cent strength of Grade-I officers. In case of the remaining staff, 50 per cent will be called in as per requirement.

However, Health and Family Welfare and all related medical establishments, police, prisons, home guards, civil defence,fire and emergency Services, power, water and sanitation, public transport (air / railways / Delhi Metro / buses) and all services that are considered essential shall function without any restrictions.

What activities shall continue to remain prohibited even after the latest round of unlock?

Schools, colleges, coaching institutes cannot open. All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, festival-related gatherings will remain prohibited. Banquet halls, auditoriums, assembly halls, amusement parks, business to business exhibitions will also remain barred.

Am I allowed to move freely in my own car, or cab/auto without passes?

The order specifically says that no permission is required from any authority for undertaking activities that are being permitted.

What does the order say on marriages and last rites?

It says that marriages and funeral/last rites-related gatherings are allowed with up to 20 persons in attendance. However, there will be complete prohibition on organizing any marriage ceremony at public places/marriage galls, banquet halls/ hotels. Marriages can take place at home. DJ, sound system and catering will not be allowed.