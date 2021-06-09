Delhi unlock – what’s open, what’s not

Over the past two weeks, Delhi has allowed several activities to restart in the city, such as offices, Delhi Metro, and markets and malls.

Many establishments, however, continue to remain shut as per the Delhi Disaster Management Authority guidelines.

With the positivity rate remaining under 0.5 per cent for the past three days, more places, such as parks, are expected to reopen in the coming week.

What is allowed

Construction activities and factories

Construction was the first sector to reopen, along with factories, in Delhi. But with the lockdown, which was initially announced for a week on April 19, extending for a month and half, many workers had gone back home fearing a repeat of last year when they were stuck in the city without work, food and public transport. They have now started trickling back as contractors and factory owners have been making calls, in the hopes that the workforce will be back soon.

Markets

All markets have been allowed to reopen on an odd-even basis. Under this norm, half of the shops will open on one day, and the other half on the other, between 10 am and 8 pm. The division can be done by the market association by marking the shops or going by the plot number.

Some shops though, such as books stores settling educational books, stationary items, fans are permitted to open on all days. All colony and stand-alone shops, which are not part of a designated market, are also allowed to open on all days between 10 am and 8 pm.

Malls

The rules for markets are to be followed in malls as well and only half of the shops will be allowed to reopen.

Restaurants

Dining-in is still not allowed in restaurants, but they are allowed to open every day for services such as delivery and take away.

Offices

Private establishments have been allowed to reopen with a cap of 50 per cent and authority letters and identity cards are to be produced to be able to travel to and from office. Offices have also been asked to stagger their timings if possible.

Government offices will function with 100 per cent strength of Grade-I officers. For the remaining staff, 50 per cent of the staff will be called in. Some departments, such as Health and Family Welfare and all related medical establishments, police, prisons, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, power, water and sanitation, public transport (air/railways/Delhi Metro / buses) have been allowed to call the entire staff.

Travel

The Delhi Metro, which was shut on May 10, has been reopened and is allowed to function on a 50 per cent passenger capacity. On day 2 of reopening (Tuesday), around 5.33 lakh journeys were completed on the Metro till 8 pm and 136 passengers were fined for not wearing mask during random checks inside trains by flying squads. 70 passengers were asked to get off the coach as they were standing, which is not allowed.

Buses, meanwhile, will continue to function at 50 per cent capacity.

People can also travel in their personal vehicles, and while the DDMA order does not explicitly state so, which markets, offices and other services open, there is no effective way to impose a bar on commuting.

Liquor shops

Liquor shops in markets and malls have also been allowed to reopen as per the odd-even formula. Stand-alone stores (not located in a designated market) can remain open on all weekdays.