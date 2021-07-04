Delhi unlock: What’s likely to reopen on Monday and what remains shut

Restaurants have been allowed to open from 8 am. ((Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

With Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate remaining below 0.2% through the last week, stadia and sports complexes are likely to reopen in the latest instalment of the unlock process in Delhi that starts from Monday.

The Indian Express takes a look at what is open and what remains shut in the national capital.

What is likely to reopen?

Stadia and sports complexes, which were so far only open for training sportspersons for national and international events, are likely to be reopened for all.

What is already open and the restrictions that apply?

1. While the Delhi Metro is already operating at 50% capacity, a decision to increase the number of passengers has not been taken yet, despite the Metro’s recommendation that it be increased to ease the rush outside stations

2. Gymnasiums and yoga institutes with up to 50 per cent of the total capacity

2. Gymnasiums and yoga institutes with up to 50 per cent of the total capacity

3. Weddings in banquet halls, marriage halls, hotels, but only with up to 50 people

4. Bars at 50% capacity between noon and 10 pm. Restaurants (with licenses) have also been allowed to serve alcohol and hence their closing time has been revised from 8 pm to 10 pm. Restaurants can open at 8 am

5. Public parks, gardens, golf clubs are allowed as is outdoor Yoga

6. All markets, malls, shops are allowed to open between 10 am and 8 pm

7. Government and private offices have also been given the nod. In government offices, 100% of Grade I staff have been allowed. Only 50% staff is allowed in private offices, which are to remain open between 9 am and 5 pm

8. Weekly markets have been allowed but only one in each zone a day. Only half of the permitted vendors will be allowed to put up stalls. Roadside weekly markets will not be allowed

9. Weddings in court or home are allowed with 20 people in attendance

10. A gathering of 20 people for funerals is allowed

11. Public transport — Metro and buses — at 50% capacity. Auto rickshaws with 2 passengers, taxis with 2 passengers, and RTVs with 11 passengers at the most

11. Public transport — Metro and buses — at 50% capacity. Auto rickshaws with 2 passengers, taxis with 2 passengers, and RTVs with 11 passengers at the most

12. Places of worship will be open, but no visitors will be allowed

13. There is no restriction on movement of people within Delhi or between Delhi and other states

What remains shut?

1. Schools, colleges, coaching institutes

2. Spas

3. Swimming pools

4. Gatherings for social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, religious and cultural activities

5. Movie halls, theatres, multiplexes

6. Amusement parks, water parks etc

7. Banquet halls and auditoriums

8. Business-to-business exhibitions