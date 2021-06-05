Delhi unlock: Police chief asks DCPs to chalk out roadmap, step up vigil at markets, Metro stations

With the easing of restrictions in Delhi starting Monday, Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava held a meeting with senior officers and asked district DCPs to chalk out plans and ‘road maps’ to monitor the movement of the general public.

Police said as Metro services and markets will reopen with some restrictions, it could lead to more people and vehicles on the roads and pose a challenge to enforce Covid safety norms.

The road map will highlight areas that witness large gatherings or are near containment zones so police can ensure Covid norms are being followed and take action in case of violations.

Deployment will also be increased at Metro stations, malls, markets, airport, and railway stations. “We will have to ensure DDMA guidelines are followed at Metro stations and markets across the city. We will be in touch with traders’ associations and resident welfare associations so they can report violations. Traders’ associations will have volunteers who will oversee that shopkeepers adhere to guidelines. At Metro stations, we will have to ensure social distancing and norms are followed at all times,” said DCP Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police PRO.

CP Shrivastava also directed that weekly markets will only be held in open grounds. “This will be done to ensure vendors with carts and stalls place their items at a sufficient distance and follow norms,” said the Commissioner.

At the meeting, police decided to adopt “non-coercive” methods to ensure social distancing in markets and other public places. This will be done with the help of volunteers, RWAs, traders’ associations, and through fines/challans.

Before the unlock, the Commissioner also stressed on the law-and-order situation in Delhi and asked DCPs to initiate preventive measures against street crimes and property offences. “There will be a rise in such cases after people start coming out. DCPs will also have to keep a strict vigil on criminals released on interim bail and parole. Many inmates are being released due to Covid cases in jails,” said police.

The Commissioner also asked officers to “prioritise” delivery of compensation packages to families of personnel who died during the pandemic.

Police will also push their YUVA workers, under the ‘youth employment scheme’, to assist hospitals and Covid care centres. Till date, more than a hundred such volunteers are deployed at hospitals and medical centres to help healthcare workers.