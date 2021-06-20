Delhi unlock: Parks, gardens to reopen tomorrow; bars allowed with 50% capacity

Customers at a restaurant in New Delhi (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

As a part of its unlocking, the Delhi government on Sunday announced the reopening of bars, public parks, gardens, and golf clubs from Monday. Restaurants will be allowed to serve alcohol starting Monday for a week and outdoor yoga activities will also be permitted

“Bars are allowed up to 50% seating capacity from noon to 10 pm. Owners of restaurants and bars shall be responsible for strict adherence to the prescribed SOPs and guidelines issued by the Government of India/Delhi government,” the Delhi Disaster Management Authority order states.

All shops, markets, and malls were allowed to reopen without restrictions last week. Restrictions (50% seating capacity), however, continued for restaurants.

According to the DDMA order, while outdoor Yoga has been allowed, studios will remain shut.

On the list of things that remain shut even in this installment of unlocking are educational institutions, gyms, spas and yoga institutes, movie theatres, and any social, political, sports gatherings and congregations.

Delhi announced a week-long lockdown on April 19. It was then extended every week for a total of 6 weeks.

After cases started dipping and the positivity rate fell to around 1% in the last week of March, a gradual unlock process began, with construction activities and factories allowed to reopen. This was followed by markets and malls on an odd-even basis the week after that. Last week, restaurants at 50% capacity, markets at full capacity were allowed.