Delhi unlock: Curbs to ease from tomorrow; malls, restaurants to reopen

The national capital will unlock further from Monday with restaurants allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity, while markets and shopping malls will not be regulated by the odd-even formula anymore, letting them operate at full capacity.

Making the announcement on Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government was aiming to bring the city’s economy on track while making robust arrangements to tackle a possible third wave of Covid-19.

All markets, market complexes, and shopping malls can open without any odd-even restrictions from Monday. However, business activities will be allowed between 10 am and 8 pm, after which shops will have to down shutters.

Restaurants have been allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity. “We will observe how the situation unfolds over the course of the week,” Kejriwal said.

One weekly market will be allowed per zone every day, the CM said. These markets usually witness heavy footfall and ensuring social distancing among customers and shopkeepers emerged as a major challenge during the previous rounds of unlocking.

The Delhi Metro will continue to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity, as will public buses. In case of autos, cabs, maximum two passengers per vehicle will be permitted.

Marriages and funerals can take place with the permitted number of guests capped at 20. However, public places such as banquet halls, auditoriums will remain shut.

Spas, gymnasiums, swimming pools, public parks and gardens will remain shut. Cinema halls, multiplexes and entertainment parks have also not been allowed to open. Schools, colleges will continue to remain shut as well, the CM said.