Delhi unlock guidelines: What’s open, what remains shut

With Covid cases remaining low in the city, gymnasiums and yoga institutes will reopen in the city after over two months. Weddings, which were so far allowed only in homes or in court, can also be held in banquet halls or hotels, but not with more than 50 people. Last week. bars, parks and gardens were allowed to reopen.

Several activities, however, still remain shut.

The Indian Express takes a look at what is open and what remains shut in the city.

Delhi unlock: What reopens

Gymnasiums and yoga institutes have been permitted to open up to 50 per cent of the capacity

Weddings in banquet halls, marriage halls, hotels, but only with up to 50 people

Bars at 50% capacity between noon and 10 pm. Restaurants (with licenses) have also been allowed to serve alcohol and hence their closing time has been revised from 8 pm to 10 pm. Restaurants can open at 8 am.

Public parks, gardens, golf clubs are allowed as is outdoor Yoga

All markets, malls, shops are allowed to open between 10 am and 8 pm

There is no restriction on movement of people within Delhi or between Delhi and other states

Government and private offices are. In government offices, with 100% of grade I staff allowed. Only 50% staff is allowed in private offices, between 9 am and 5 pm

Weekly markets have been allowed but only with one in each zone a day. Only half of the permitted vendors will be allowed to put up stalls. Weekly markets on roadsides will not be allowed.

Weddings in court or home are allowed with 20 people in attendance

A gathering of 20 people for funerals is allowed

Public transport – Metro and buses with 50% capacity

Auto rickshaws with 2 passengers, Taxis with 2 passengers, RTVs with 11 passengers at the most

Places of worship will be open but no visitors will be allowed

Delhi unlock: What’s shut