Delhi Unlock: Gyms, banquet halls likely to reopen from Monday; cinemas will remain shut

Gyms are likely to reopen in Delhi while banquet halls will be allowed to host events with the number of guests capped at 50 as part of the next round of relaxations being offered in the national capital from Monday.

While the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is yet to issue an order specifying the course of the unlock, sources said that a decision has been taken to let gyms reopen, with owners complaining about mounting losses and people pointing out the impracticality of keeping fitness centres shut despite throwing open malls, markets and public transport.

Currently social events like marriages can take place only at homes with not more than 20 persons in attendance. From Monday, marriages will be allowed at banquet halls and hotels as well.

The DDMA has also discussed the situation outside stations of the Delhi Metro, marked by long queues due to a cap on the seating capacity at 50 per cent in each train coach. As a result, only a limited number of people are allowed to enter the stations at a time so as to avoid violation of the DDMA order on seating capacity.

Moreover, standing commute is also not allowed. As a result, an eight-coach metro train that can carry up to 2400 passengers is presently running with around 250-300 people. On June 14, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had written to the Delhi government, urging “further relaxations” to tackle the situation.

Sources said the DDMA has not yet taken a decision on whether or not to ease the restrictions governing the metro. “For now, gyms will be allowed. And banquet halls can also open. But the number of guests will be capped at 50. Cinemas will remain shut,” an official said.

Delhi was under a lockdown between April 19 and May 30 as the second wave raged. The city started unlocking in phases from May 31 with the permission to factories within industrial areas and construction activities to resume. On June 7, markets, malls and the Delhi Metro services were allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity and from June 14, the 50 per cent cap was removed in case of markets and malls.

Subsequently, parks and public gardens and bars were allowed to reopen.