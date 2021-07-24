Delhi unlock: Cinemas, spas to reopen from Monday, full seating on Metro

The decision to allow Metro services at 100 per cent seating capacity will come as a relief to lakhs of commuters who depend on the underground transport system for commuting on a daily basis. (Express file photo by Amit Mehra)

Cinemas, theatres, multiplexes and spas in Delhi will reopen from Monday, while the Delhi Metro and public buses will be permitted to operate with 100 per cent seating capacity, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in an order on Saturday.

The cap on the number of guests at marriages and funerals have also been raised from 50 to 100. All auditoriums, assembly halls have also been permitted to reopen from Monday at 50 per cent seating capacity.

This essentially leaves only schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes under the category of prohibited activities in Delhi.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and festival-related gatherings remain banned. However, the DDMA has made an exception for farmers protesting against the three agricultural laws at Jantar Mantar till the end of the Monsoon session of the Parliament.

The decision to allow Metro services at 100 per cent seating capacity will come as a relief to lakhs of commuters who depend on the underground transport system for commuting on a daily basis.

Due to the cap on seating at 50 per cent, the metro has been regulating the entry of commuters inside stations by keeping only one gate open, leading to long queues and a waiting time of up to 80 minutes in case of stations such as Rajiv Chowk and Huda City Centre.

However, the DDMA order states that standing passengers will not be allowed.

In the case of cinemas, theaters and multiplexes, the management will have to stick to the seating cap at 50 per cent.