As Delhi prepares to unlock, Police Commissioner chalks out plan to ensure Covid norms are followed

Streets of Delhi remain deserted owing to the ongoing lockdown. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the national capital will be unlocking gradually from Monday. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

As Delhi prepares to gradually open up from tomorrow (May 31), Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava held a review meeting with senior police officers to chalk out plans and arrangements to avoid crowding at roads and marketplaces as people will start stepping out of their homes.

The national capital has been under a lockdown since April 19 to contain and combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

During Saturday’s meeting, Shrivastava directed the DCPs and other officials to keep a watch on criminals who have recently got interim bail or are out on parole due to Covid.

Delhi Police personnel put up barricades to enforce lockdown norms. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Delhi Police personnel put up barricades to enforce lockdown norms. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

To enforce social distancing, the CP directed field officers to study infection positivity rates in their respective areas and identify vulnerable spots. Police said they are on strict vigil to ensure Covid norms are followed across the city. Cops have fined more than 1,05,370 people in the last month for mask violation, spitting, and violating social distancing norms, among other offences.

Anil Mittal, Additional Delhi Police PRO, said 88,920 people have been fined for not wearing a mask in public places. The data has been collected between April 19 and May 29.

The police have been distributing free masks, but still find people not wearing them.

“Since the lockdown, we have penalised 15,076 people and groups for violating social distancing norms outside hospitals, pharmacies, restaurants and markets,” a Delhi police spokesperson said.

According to the data, over 1,193 challans were issued against people who held large gatherings in the city, thereby flouting lockdown norms. Police said many hotels, restaurants and businesses were fined for holding large congregations, without informing authorities and violating curfew norms.