Delhi University’s word of advice for aspirants: Pick far more choices

Delhi University has cautioned candidates against not choosing an adequate number of combinations while listing their programme-college preferences for its undergraduate admissions.

In the current phase of the admissions till October 10, candidates are expected to select the programmes for which they would like to be considered for undergraduate admissions and in order of preference, list out the programme plus college preferences for which they would like to be considered.

“It has also been observed that a few candidates are not adequately optimising the provisions of available preferences offered to them by the University. While providing their preferences, the candidates are opting for far less number of choices despite being eligible for many such choices. For example, if a candidate has been provided with 1,469 Program plus College preferences by the University, he/she must select all the combinations to benefit maximally from the allocation rounds,” read a statement issued by Registrar Vikas Gupta on Friday.

“Candidates are advised to select maximum number of Program plus College combinations to facilitate their probability of getting allocations as per the CSAS rules,” it added.

After the University releases its CUET score-based merit lists for the various programme groups, candidates will be allotted seats to their highest possible preference programme-college combination according to their place on the merit list. So, if all seats in the first four programme-college preferences listed by a candidate are filled by candidates higher on the merit list than them, they will be allotted a seat in their fifth preference.

The Indian Express had earlier explained that the reason candidates should list the highest possible number of programme-college preferences is because if they do not list a particular combination as a preference, they will not be considered for allocations or upgradations to it.

“The order of preferences listed by a candidate will be the deciding factor for where they will be admitted… If a candidate leaves out a particular programme in a particular college, we cannot allocate or upgrade them to it even if there’s a vacancy and they are suitably placed on the merit list. This would mean a huge number of combinations, but our systems are in place to take 5,000 programme-college combinations,” Dean Admissions Haneet Gandhi had said.