Delhi University’s first round of seat allocations expected Wednesday

The first round of seat allocations at Delhi University (DU) is expected to be released Wednesday.

According to the detailed admissions schedule the university had released earlier, these allocations were initially slotted for October 18. However, this got deferred by a day to Wednesday, which was officially notified by the DU Tuesday afternoon. This decision was taken after the Supreme Court said Monday that it would hear the plea by St Stephen’s College against a Delhi High Court order on admissions to the college Wednesday.

While the notice issued Tuesday does not specify the time of this declaration, the earlier schedule had stated that it will be done at 5 pm.

The seat allocations will not be issued in the public domain. Candidates will have to log into their personal admission dashboards and they will be notified of their course-college allocation there. The allocation will be based on the course-college preferences listed by the candidates and their position on the CUET score-based merit list.

Candidates will have to accept their allocated seat within a stipulated time period, if a candidate does not accept or does not act upon the offer, they will be removed from the allocation process and will not be able to participate in subsequent rounds of allocation. After a student accepts their allocated seat, the college will either approve or reject the admission based on scrutiny of their eligibility and documents and, if approved, candidates will have to pay their admission fees to confirm the admission. This will close the first round of allocations.

After the shift in the date of the first round of seat allocation, the university has not released a revised admission schedule specifying when students can start accepting their allocations because of the uncertainty surrounding admissions owing to St Stephen’s plea in the Supreme Court. However, according to the original schedule, the two-day window for candidates to accept their allocations was to begin at 10 am the day after the release of allocations.