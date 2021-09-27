Delhi University’s first cut-off list to be released on October 1

The first cut-off list for undergraduate admission to Delhi University colleges will be released on Friday, October 1.

With a surge in the number of students who have scored above 95% in the board examinations this year, principals of several prominent Delhi University colleges have told The Indian Express in interviews that the cut-offs this year are going to be higher than past years.

While the first cut-off list will be released on October 1, candidates can begin applying for admission to colleges against this list between October 4 and October 6, and colleges have to complete approvals for these admissions before October 7 evening. The admission process against the first list will be completed on October 8, which will be the last date for candidates to make their payments. The entire admission process will be conducted online.

The second cut-off list will be declared on October 9. If students take admission to a college in the first cut-off list and qualify for a more preferred college in the second list, they will have to withdraw their admission from the first college and apply to the second. The third cut-off list will be released on October 6. The last cut-off date listed by the University so far is the fifth cut-off list, to be released on November 8 if vacant seats are still available.