Delhi University’s executive council holds meet over govt’s new pattern of assistance document

Delhi University’s Executive Council Thursday discussed the ‘Pattern of Assistance’ document by the Delhi government, which changes the reference of Delhi government-funded colleges from “maintained” by the government to “sponsored” by them. The DU administration informed EC members that they have written to the Delhi government saying the change was not valid.

Meanwhile, the DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA) held a protest march from the V-C office to the Lt-Governor’s office over the issue.

“This Pattern of Assistance proviso is sinisterly prepared to take these 12 colleges out of DU and run them on self-financing mode to escape government funding. The document refers to these colleges as ‘100% funded Delhi govt. sponsored college affiliated to University of Delhi’. This is absolutely wrong as these are constituent colleges of DU,” said DUTA president Rajib Ray.

“The document also mentions Board of Governors (BoGs). The BoGs are envisioned by the NEP as the governing authorities of each Higher Educational Institution, free from external control and in full control of the respective institution. The Pattern of Assistance document needs to be immediately withdrawn,” he said.

The government has maintained that colleges funded by it have to follow the ‘pattern of assistance’ laid down by the Directorate of Higher Education.

DUTA also demanded that the “L-G ensure that the Finance Department Order from the Human Resource Division dated 17.02.2021 assigning to Senior Administrative Officers additional charge of these 12 colleges must be immediately withdrawn”.

“The University of Delhi has no such provisions and the Office of the Principal is more than adequate and capable of handling administrative functioning in each of these 12 colleges,” DUTA said.

EC member Seema Das said the issue was also brought up by them in the well of the House: “We protested against this document, and we were informed that DU authorities have already written to the Delhi government saying it is illegal.”

Registrar Vikas Gupta confirmed the same, saying they had written that the decision could not be applied “retrospectively”.

Sources also told The Indian Express that Geeta Bhatt, P C Jha and Sunil Kumar, who had been appointed as Pro- V-C, Registrar and OSD to the V-C by former V-C Yogesh Tyagi in the midst of an intense week-long power tussle last October, were issued warnings by the EC Thursday for their role in the upheaval. They were removed from their positions after the Education Ministry intervened.