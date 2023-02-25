Delhi University’s 99th convocation to be held today, more than 1.5 lakh students to get degrees

The 99th convocation of the University of Delhi will be held on Saturday at the university’s sports stadium where President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest. More than 1.5 lakh students will be awarded degrees.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be present as the guest of honour at this function to be organised in the Multipurpose Hall located in the sports complex. The function will be presided over by Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh.

As per an official release, 170 students will be awarded medals/prizes during the function. Digital degrees to 1,57,290 undergraduate/postgraduate students will be awarded on this occasion. Degrees will be awarded to 47 students of DM/M.Ch in the medical field.

Candidates eligible to receive the degree have been advised to follow the instructions to maintain the sanctity and tradition of the ceremony.