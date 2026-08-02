Delhi University’s 1-year PG rollout creates confusion as admissions lag

On July 1, Delhi University announced that classes for students in the first, third, fifth and seventh semesters of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes would begin on July 28.

The Delhi University’s decision to have third-semester postgraduate students attend classes alongside those enrolled in its newly introduced one-year master’s programme has created confusion as admissions to the new course remain incomplete and several departments have yet to begin teaching.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Registrar Vikas Gupta said the admission process for the one-year postgraduate programme had been expedited and that the list of selected candidates was expected within the next couple of days, allowing classes to begin soon after.

“There are significant similarities between the curriculum of the one-year programme and the third and fourth semesters of the two-year master’s degree,” Gupta said. “Some departments may have chosen to conduct classes jointly because of this overlap. We have never said that it is compulsory to combine the two classes and a few departments have already started holding classes.”