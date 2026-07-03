Centre reappoints Yogesh Singh as Delhi University Vice Chancellor for second five-year term

Yogesh Singh, who assumed office as Delhi University’s VC in 2021, will begin his second five-year term on October 8, 2026, according to the Ministry's order. (Express File Photo)

Almost three years after the Union government amended the University of Delhi’s statutes to make its Vice-Chancellor eligible for reappointment, the Centre has exercised that provision for the first time, reappointing VC Yogesh Singh for a second consecutive five-year term.

In an order dated July 2, 2026, the Ministry of Education said the President, in her capacity as the Visitor of the University of Delhi, had approved Singh’s reappointment.

“I am directed to convey that the Hon’ble President of India in her capacity as the Visitor of University of Delhi has been pleased to re-appoint Prof Yogesh Singh as the Vice Chancellor of University of Delhi for a second term of five years w.e.f. 08.10.2026,” the notification issued by the Department of Higher Education stated.