Delhi University VC sets up panel to identify ‘unused space’ on campus

Delhi University (DU) vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh has constituted a six-member committee to identify “unused space” on the campus and frame a policy for their allocation.

Called the ‘space audit committee’, it will be headed by South Campus director Prakash Singh, and has been tasked with identifying spaces in the university’s faculties, departments and centres that have been lying vacant for three years or more.

“Vice-chancellor has constituted a Space Audit Committee to identity unused space in the faculties, departments and centres of the university, which is not been used from last three years be treated as unused space and frame a policy for allocation of space,” read a notification issued by Joint Registrar (Estate).

The other members of the committee include the estate officer, joint dean (colleges), department of chemistry professor S K Awasthi, the chief engineer, and joint registrar (estate).